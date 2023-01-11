Scooby-Doo is one of the most iconic cartoon franchises of all time. Since its inception in 1969, this group of kids and their talking dog, who goes around solving mysteries and getting into hilarious hijinks, has been around for several decades thanks to all the reboots they've starred in. However, none of those shows have been anything but family-friendly. That's where Velma comes in. This new series, which is an origin story for the brainiest member of the group, is similar to the ongoing Harley Quinn animated series in that they both feature adult humor and mature themes.

Mindy Kaling (The Office) voices the titular character and serves as an executive producer on the series. The rest of the Mystery Incorporated gang consists of Sam Richardson (Veep) as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) as Daphne Blake, and Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Fred Jones. Other voice actors include Russell Peters (Source Code), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Sarayu Blue (Blockers), Jane Lynch (Glee), Wanda Sykes (Ice Age: Continental Drift), Cherry Jones (The Village), Frank Welker (Transformers: Dark of the Moon), Nicole Byer (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Gary Cole (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby), Stephen Root (Office Space), "Weird Al" Yankovic (UHF), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Debby Ryan (Jessie), Karl-Anthony Towns (What Men Want), Ken Leung (Old), and Kulap Vilaysack (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$).

We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that will answer all the questions you may have watching Velma including when it's being released, where to watch it, and what other Scooby-Doo shows are available on streaming.

Where Is Velma Streaming Online?

Velma is only available to stream on HBO Max. This service is available on all sorts of devices including web browsers, smart TVs, and smartphones. Click here to find out which devices support HBO Max. The first two episodes of Velma will hit HBO Max on January 12, 2023. After that, new episodes will be released two at a time every Thursday until the finale.

Watch the Velma Trailer

The first trailer for Velma was released on October 6, 2022. This 90-second teaser doesn't reveal much about the show's plot, but it does tease that the show will be very meta as it takes jabs at internet trolls who hate when their favorite franchises undergo even the slightest changes.

Can You Watch Velma Without HBO Max?

Unfortunately, no. You can only watch Velma with an HBO Max subscription, which comes in two tiers: one with ads for $9.99 per month and one without ads for $14.99 per month. You can also try HBO Max with a free trial period through your existing Hulu, Prime Video, or YouTube TV subscriptions. After the seven-day free trial ends, you have to pay an additional $14.99 per month. Keep in mind that this season isn't being released all at once so if you're only using this trial to watch the show, then plan accordingly. If you already subscribe to HBO through a cable or internet provider, then you'll most likely have access to HBO Max at no extra charge.

What Is the Plot of Velma?

Here is the official plot synopsis for Velma:

VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

This synopsis doesn't reveal much about the plot aside from that it's an origin story, but the teaser did hint that it's a murder mystery, which is a bit of a departure from other Scooby-Doo mysteries considering they don't usually involve actual murders.

How Many Episodes Does Velma Have?

The first season of Velma consists of ten episodes. The episode titles and release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "Velma" - January 12, 2023

Episode 2: "The Candy (Wo)man - January 12, 2023

Episode 3: "Velma Kai" - January 19, 2023

Episode 4: "Velma Makes a List" - January 19, 2023

Episode 5: "Marching Band Sleepover" - January 26, 2023

Episode 6: "The Sins of the Fathers and Some of the Mothers" - January 26, 2023

Episode 7: "Fog Fest" - February 2, 2023

Episode 8: "A Velma In The Woods" - February 2, 2023

Episode 9: "Family (Wo)Man" - February 9, 2023

Episode 10: "The Brains of the Operation" - February 9, 2023

Not much is known about the creative team as of this writing aside from that Charlie Grandy (Saturday Night Live) is the showrunner and serves as an executive producer alongside Kaling, Howard Klein (Jessica Jones), and Sam Register (Ben 10).

More Scooby-Doo Shows You Can Watch on HBO Max

While you wait for Velma, here are some other Scooby-Doo shows to watch on HBO Max:

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (1969-1970): The series that started it all! Scooby-Doo: Where Are You! inspired plenty more Hanna-Barbara shows including Josie and the Pussycats and Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels. And how could it not? This series has an iconic opening sequence, a laugh track, and exciting chase sequences. Sure, each episode involves a person predictably disguised as a scary creature, but they're still engaging enough to keep watching.

What's New, Scooby-Doo? (2002-2006): This show is essentially the original series but in modern times. That means the Mystery Gang has a new wardrobe and uses modern technology not available in the late 60s and early 70s. Plus, the mysteries are more complicated as they often rely on crazy contraptions such as robots and aliens. If you're looking for a modern continuation of the original Scooby-Doo, then this show is for you! Not to mention it has a kick-ass theme song by Simple Plan.

Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated (2010-2013): This iteration of the iconic team uses plenty of elements from other Scooby-Doo shows, such as the monster mysteries and the classic "meddling kids" line, but what makes it different from the rest is that it relies on an over-arching narrative that ties all the mysteries together. The series also has a lot of mature moments, specifically scenes that involve relationship drama. Overall, Mystery Incorporated is a great Scooby-Doo show for older audiences.

