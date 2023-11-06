The Big Picture Apple TV+ is releasing a special 40-minute adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit on November 22,

The trailer beautifully captures the magic of the classic children's book, combining live-action and animation to bring the story to life in a new way.

The heartwarming tale follows a toy rabbit's journey to become "real" through the power of love and imagination, emphasizing the importance of a child's affection.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for their Original special, The Velveteen Rabbit, set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 22. This new special, inspired — like so many other family films — by Margery Williams' cherished classic children's book, beautifully conveys the enchantment of unconditional love. As seven-year-old William receives a beloved new toy for Christmas, he embarks on a journey that unveils a lifelong friendship and a world brimming with magic.

Crafted by Magic Light Pictures, this 40-minute Apple TV+ special expertly weaves together live-action and captivating animation to intricately capture the wonder of a child's imagination and embrace the timeless classic in a manner you've always envisioned but never witnessed before.

Phoenix Laroche (The Royal Nanny) takes on the role of William in this all-star cast, which also features the voices of Alex Lawther (Andor) as the Velveteen Rabbit, Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter) as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia (House of Dragon) as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba (Still Up) as Car, Paterson Joseph (Vigil) as King, Clive Rowe (So Awkward) as Lion, Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries) as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh (Inside Man) as Momo, along with Samantha Colley (Genius) as Mother and Leonard Buckley (The Great) as Father.

What Is 'The Velveteen Rabbit' About?

In Williams' iconic story, The Velveteen Rabbit tells the heartwarming tale of a toy rabbit's journey to become "real" through the power of love and imagination. The story revolves around a stuffed rabbit who is given to a young boy named William as a Christmas gift. At first, the rabbit feels overlooked and unloved among the more modern and mechanical toys. The Velveteen Rabbit then befriends a wise old toy, a rocking horse in the nursery, who teaches him about the concept of becoming "real." To be real, according to the rocking horse, means to be loved and cherished by a child. The rabbit's journey to becoming real is intertwined with his growing bond with William, who starts to love and play with him.

Over time, the rabbit's fur becomes shabby, and his once vibrant colors fade due to the love and attention he receives from William. He begins to show signs of wear and tear, but he becomes more genuine and filled with life because of the love he experiences. The story beautifully conveys the idea that it is the love and affection a child bestows upon a toy that makes it truly real.

Where Can I Watch 'The Velveteen Rabbit'?

The Velveteen Rabbit will premiere via Apple TV+ on November 22. You can find out more information about how to watch the film here.