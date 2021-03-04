J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman on HBO's Succession, has joined the cast of B.J. Novak's Blumhouse thriller Vengeance, Collider has exclusively learned.

The Office alum Novak is making his directorial debut with the genre film, in which he also stars alongside Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Analeigh Tipton and Isabella Amara.

Written by Novak, Vengeance is said to follow a radio host from New York City who travels down south to investigate the murder of his girlfriend and discover what happened to her. Details of Smith-Cameron's role were not divulged, but given that she was born in Louisville, Kentucky and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, it's easy to imagine her with a southern accent in this film.

Jason Blum is producing the thriller via his Blumhouse banner along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer. Novak is executive producing alongside Leigh Kilton-Smith and Chris Warner.

Vengeance had been two weeks into shooting in New Mexico when the pandemic hit last March, forcing the production to take an extended hiatus.

Smith-Cameron is a well-respected veteran actress who starred on Rectify and recurred on both True Blood and Search Party before joining the talented ensemble of Succession, which has become one of HBO's most popular shows. Her feature credits include You Can Count on Me and Margaret -- both directed by her husband, Kenneth Lonergan -- and she also co-starred alongside Rebecca Hall and Michael C. Hall in Antonio Campos' indie drama Christine. Smith-Cameron is represented by the Gersh Agency and Principal Entertainment LA.

