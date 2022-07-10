B.J. Novak has just released a new poster for Vengeance, his new black comedy film that follows the misadventures of a city-boy journalist and podcaster who sets off to West Texas in order to investigate the mysterious death of a girl he was seeing (casually, of course). Novak released the film's first official poster on social media. Vengeance premiered at the Tribeca Festival this June and is set to be released in theatres on July 29, 2022.

Vengeance was written and directed by Novak, and serves as his directorial debut. Novak also serves as the lead in the film, playing Ben Manalowitz, a New York City podcaster and journalist, who packs up and heads to West Texas to investigate the death of a former fling. Initially, Ben uses the opportunity to take a look at the insular and eccentric particularities of small-town life in Texas, taking the residents' absurd conspiracy theories with a hefty dose of smarm. However, soon Ben will prod too deep into some dark going-ons, and will have to risk his life to find out the truth behind his ex-hook-up's death, and whatever more insidious truth her death may uncover.

The new poster leans into the Western aesthetic, featuring a backdrop of sepia course paper grain. The title of the film is aptly written in neon, with a small Texas flag flying on the corner. Below the title is a small roadside cafe and a flaming Toyota Prius, which basically embodies the entire vibe of the movie. Novak's Ben is perhaps the most prominent figure on the poster. His face is shown in profile, wearing podcasting headphones. Below him is a stack of the supporting cast, from Ashton Kutcher's cowboy character to Issa Rae, and Dove Cameron. The poster also features the tagline "find the story before it finds you," quite ominous.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: ‘Vengeance’ Trailer Reveals the All-Star Cast for B.J. Novak’s Directorial Debut

The film certainly looks to be a fun and thrilling glimpse into the secretive world of small towns, as well as a red-hot barb at the world of investigative true-crime podcasts, following in the footsteps of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and the upcoming series Bodkin.

Vengeance comes from Blumhouse Productions and Focus Features. The project was originally announced in March 2020, and was expected to begin production shortly after. However, like many film projects in 2020, production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production re-started in 2021.

You can take a look at the new poster below. Vengeance will be released to theaters on July 29, 2022.