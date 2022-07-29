B.J. Novak has proven time and time again he thrives with short-form storytelling. Most notably, Novak wrote some of the most iconic episodes of The Office, including “Diversity Day” and “Threat Level Midnight,” and most recently wrote and created the FX on Hulu series, The Premise. His children’s book, “The Book with No Picture” was on bestseller lists for months, and his debut book, “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories,” is one of the best comedy books in years, both hilarious and thought-provoking in equal measure. It makes sense then that Vengeance, Novak’s debut film as writer and director, also feels structured like a collection of short stories scattered and loosely tied together through a narrative that feels more like a theory than a story.

In fact, it seems as though Novak also knows that’s true. Novak also plays Ben Manalowitz, a writer who wants to have his own podcaster, and even though he has lofty ideas and concepts, podcast producer Eloise (Issa Rae) states that these are more of a theory than a story, and she’s not wrong. One night, Ben gets a call saying that his girlfriend Abilene (Lio Tipton) died in West Texas—concerning, considering Ben doesn’t have a girlfriend. Ben flies from New York to go to the funeral in Texas and afterward, Abilene’s brother, Ty (Boyd Holbrook) tells Ben his theory that Abilene didn’t die from an OD, but that he believes she was murdered. Seeing the potential for his own podcast, Ben agrees to explore Ty’s idea and see where this journey takes him. As Novak’s Ben explores West Texas and the mystery of what happened to Abilene, the structure becomes episodic as well, with characters, ideas, and what Novak wants to say about this area shifting depending on what the scene calls for.

Ben is immediately presented as a douche, as his introduction has him and John Mayer (playing himself, or one of Ben’s friends? Who knows) talking about their lack of interest in monogamy, responding to each other with “100%” over and over. When Ben heads to Texas, it’s clear that he has preconceived notions about the area, notions that Novak as writer wants to deter. Ben is constantly talking down to the people of Texas, and is always rebuffed by their unexpected intelligence. When Ben attempts to explain the concept of “Chekov’s gun” to Abilene’s sisters (played by Isabella Amara and Dove Cameron), she is immediately schooled in how little he knows about the work of Chekov, beyond this concept. If it’s not clear what Novak is hinting at, music producer Quinten Sellers (Ashton Kutcher) comes right out and flatly states that in Texas, “the people are smart.”

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: B.J. Novak Is Walking Into An Unlikely Snare in a New Poster for 'Vengeance'

And yet, even though Ben is told this in so many ways throughout Vengeance, Novak himself still wants to have his cake and eat it too, showing the intelligence of the people in this area, while still wanting to laugh at them in his own way. Abilene’s little brother is named El Stupido Shaw (Elli Abrams Bickel), but don’t worry, the kid doesn’t speak Spanish, so he doesn’t know what he’s saying. Quite frequently within the same scene, Novak will go out of his way to show that Texans are smart too, only to counterbalance this with some joke about their low intelligence. At a rodeo, Ben is called a “condescending asshole,” and while that’s certainly true of that character, it also feels condescending for Novak to try and explain that, yes, people in Texas can also be intelligent.

Now, this could all be part of another one of Novak’s interests here, which is to show that people can contain multitudes. This is certainly true of both Ben and Abilene, who show different versions of who they are, depending on where they are in the country. Yet despite Novak wanting to show the layers that people have, few characters other than Ben and Abilene are proven to be more than one-note. At one point, Abilene’s mother Sharon (J. Smith-Cameron) talks about the opioid crisis in Texas, stating that people don’t just do drugs, they do them because they’re in pain. Those people might be a statistic, but there’s a reason behind every overdose. But again, Novak’s writing is telling us this and not showing. Novak wants us to know that people can have multiple sides to them, but beyond his own character, it’s a rarity to see this idea in action.

For anyone who has read Novak’s work, particularly in “One More Thing,” it seems like many of the scenes in Vengeance are simply built around a platitude or an opinion that Novak had, and the plot came second. Unlike “One More Thing,” however, these statements are hit-or-miss. While they always feel earnest in their own way, they frequently seem crammed into a story that probably doesn’t need more crammed in. Kutcher is arguably the best within Vengeance at making these lines work, especially in one conversation where he tells Ben he should learn to listen—an important lesson for the character to learn—but still later, another conversation about how “everything means everything, so nothing means everything” sounds like a deleted idea from Novak’s book.

Image via Focus Features

Novak’s pseudo-mystery would certainly be better if it focused on one of his ideas, as opposed to throwing anything he can think of to the wall and seeing what sticks. One such intriguing idea throughout the film is exploring people who follow their heart versus people who follow their head. Novak explicitly details the pros and cons of both, but again, it’s an idea that gets lost amongst all the other topics that Novak wants to tackle. The idea of what the truth even means anymore is a fascinating idea to center a mystery around, and it’s certainly the main theme Novak is trying to address here, but the story itself is heading into too many directions to make this work as well as it should.

Still, there are bits and pieces of Vengeance that show Novak’s talents as both a writer and a director, and it’s easy to see how this could’ve been a stellar debut from Novak. When he hits one of those platitudes, and it works, it really works. Novak and cinematographer Lyn Moncrief makes these sprawling areas of Texas gorgeous to look at, and the music by Finneas O’Connell plays well with the tension of the story. There’s promise, but Vengeance at times feels like a West Texas version of Under the Silver Lake, but without the focus and care. Unfortunately, Ben’s editor was right, Vengeance is more a theory than a story.

Rating: C

Vengeance is now in theaters.