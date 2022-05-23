On July 29, Vengeance has a name, and it’s… B.J. Novak? That’s right, Novak, who is widely known as one of the writers, executive producers, directors, and stars of NBC’s slam dunk sitcom, The Office, is starring in a new film about murder and mayhem. As the release date for the upcoming film approaches, a new trailer has been released to ramp up the anticipation.

The trailer released for the feature reveals what we can expect from a film that also stars the talented likes of Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron. The newly released clip introduces viewers to a journalist and podcaster from New York City, Ben Manalowitz (Novak) who travels to Texas to attend the funeral of a woman he was briefly hooking up with named Abilene. While there, Ben realizes that Abilene's family thinks her ties to him were more serious than casual.

The trailer, itself, is not without twists; initially thought to have died of a drug overdose, Ben is told that Abilene was, in fact, murdered and immediately gets roped into a vengeance plan. However, Ben isn’t just going to go along with a guns-a-blazin' high stakes search; he, instead, flips the script and turns the case into a podcast. With no leads or reasons to believe Abilene’s death was a murder, Ben is hesitant to take on the task at hand but soon learns that maybe this is a coverup case after all. As he immerses himself in the town in an attempt to better fit in, Ben begins to untangle a sorted web of lies and intrigue leading him down the path to find out the truth about Abilene’s death.

It should come as a surprise to no one that, along with starring responsibilities, Novak also served as a director for the flick, which he wrote. King of scares, Jason Blum, is onboard as a producer alongside Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. While the film deals with a grisly slaying, Novak does not completely abandon the comedic stories that he’s known for. The feature is being billed as a darkly comic thriller that combines Novak’s wonderful silliness with a more chill-inducing subject matter.

With a cast of wacky characters played by some of the best in the business, paired with Novak’s impeccable writing and ability to blend two genres, Vengeance looks like it’ll pack a comedic punch while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Check out the official trailer below and get ready to solve the mystery alongside the fish-out-of-water podcaster when Vengeance lands in theaters on July 29.

