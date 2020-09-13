Venice Film Festival 2020 Winners: ‘Nomadland’ Secures the Golden Lion

So long, Joker. On Saturday, the Venice Film Festival crowned a new group of winners, including a new Golden Lion winner this year, and there’s not a stitch of clown makeup to found anywhere. With Cate Blanchett leading this year’s prestigious jury, the 2020 Venice Film Festival put their seal of approval on an early awards season frontrunner and a selection of international films worth keeping your eye on.

The jurors for the 2020 Venice Film Festival main competition, led by Blanchett, included director Veronika Franz (Goodnight Mommy), British filmmaker Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), German director Christian Petzold (Phoenix), Italian novelist Nicola Lagioia, and actors Matt Dillon and Ludivine Sagnier (Swimming Pool). Together, the jurors concluded Chloé Zhao‘s Nomadland was deserving of the prestigious Golden Lion. The movie, which stars Frances McDormand, follows a middle-aged woman who takes up a nomadic lifestyle while facing the hardships and highs of said lifestyle in the wake of losing everything in the Great Recession. Nomadland is Zhao’s third feature film following 2017’s The Rider and 2015’s Songs My Brother Taught Me. It is also the predecessor to Zhao’s considerably larger-scale Marvel feature Eternals, which is set to bow in 2021.

You can check out the official list of winners at this year’s Venice Film Festival below. For more, here’s our review of Nomadland out of TIFF 2020.

Competition

Golden Lion : Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

: Nomadland (Chloé Zhao) Grand Jury Prize : New Order (Michel Franco)

: New Order (Michel Franco) Silver Lion for Best Director : Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Wife of a Spy)

: Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Wife of a Spy) Best Actress : Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

: Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) Best Actor : Pierfrancesco Favino (Padrenostro)

: Pierfrancesco Favino (Padrenostro) Best Screenplay : The Disciple (Chaitanya Tamhane)

: The Disciple (Chaitanya Tamhane) Special Jury Prize : Dear Comrades (Andrei Konchalovsky)

: Dear Comrades (Andrei Konchalovsky) Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Rouhollah Zamani (Sun Children)

Horizons

Best Film : The Wasteland (Ahmad Bahrami)

: The Wasteland (Ahmad Bahrami) Best Director : Genus Pan (Lav Diaz)

: Genus Pan (Lav Diaz) Special Jury Prize : Listen (Ana Rocha de Sousa)

Best Actress : Khansa Batma (Zanka Contact)

: Khansa Batma (Zanka Contact) Best Actor : Yahya Mahayni (The Man Who Sold His Skin)

: Yahya Mahayni (The Man Who Sold His Skin) Best Screenplay : I Predatori (Pietro Castellitto)

: I Predatori (Pietro Castellitto) Best Short Film: Entre tú y milagros (Mariana Safron)

Lion of the Future

Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film: Listen (Ana Rocha de Sousa)

Virtual Reality Competition

Best VR : The Hangman at Home: An Immersive Single User Experience (Michelle and Uri Kranot)

: The Hangman at Home: An Immersive Single User Experience (Michelle and Uri Kranot) Best VR Experience : Finding Pandora X (Kiira Benzing)

: Finding Pandora X (Kiira Benzing) Best VR Story: Killing a Superstar (Fan Fan)

