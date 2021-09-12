Audrey Diwan became the sixth woman to win the Golden Lion for ‘Happening’.

The 78th annual Venice Film Festival recently concluded with one of the most exciting awards ceremonies in the festival’s history. Whether you wanted to see an entertainment industry satire or a medieval drama, the chances that Venice screened the film for you were high. In both the main competition and the Horizons Sidebar sections, jury president Bong Joon-ho selected the best of an already stacked lineup of films.

Perhaps most surprising is how female directors were awarded the highest honors, with the prestigious Golden Lion going to French-Lebanese director Audrey Diwan’s Happening. The film, based on the 2000 novel by Annie Ernaux, centers around the young Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) who finds herself seeking an abortion.

Best Director also went to Jane Campion for her work on Netflix’s upcoming The Power of the Dog. Maggie Gyllenhaal also won Best Screenplay for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter. Other notable wins include Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God winning the Grand Jury Prize, John Arcilla winning Best Actor for On The Job: The Missing 8, and Penelope Cruz winning Best Actress for Parallel Mothers.

Do you want to see what other films and programs won big? Check the full list of Venice Film Festival winners below.

Golden Lion for Best Film

Happening, dir. Audrey Diwan

Grand Jury Prize

The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Actor

John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8

Best Actress

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best Young Actor

Filippo Scotti, The Hand of God

Special Jury Prize

Il Buco, dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Lion of the Future for Best Debut Film

Imaculat, dirs. Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark

Horizons Sidebar

Best Film

Pilgrims, dir. Laurynas Bareisa

Best Director

Eric Gravel, Full Time

Special Jury Prize

The Great Movement dir. Kiro Russo

Best Actor

Piseth Chhun, White Building

Best Actress

Laure Calamy, Full Time

Best Screenplay

Peter Kerekes and Ivan Ostrochovsky, 107 Mothers

Best Short Film

Los huesos, dirs. Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina

Audience Award Presented By Armani Beauty

The Blind Man Who Didn’t Want to See Titanic, dir. Teemu Nikki

Venice VR Expanded

Best VR Story

End of Night, dir. David Adler

Best VR Experience

Le bal de Paris, dir. Blanca Lee

Best VR Work

Goliath Playing with Reality, dirs. Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

