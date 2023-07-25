The Big Picture The 80th Venice Film Festival has announced its lineup, including films by controversial figures Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, and Luc Besson.

The inclusion of these filmmakers has sparked controversy and criticism due to their history of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Festival director Alberto Barbera remains unfazed by the controversy, defending the distinction between the artist and the individual's actions.

Prepare for some brackish waters at the upcoming 80th Venice Film Festival this year. The festival has just unveiled its impressive film lineup that includes some of the most anticipated movies of the year. However, there are a few films selected for the festival that are standing out for all the wrong reasons.

The festival has included new films by Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, and Luc Besson on its roster, a move that is definitely a statement — though the message is at best unclear, and at worst an endorsement of abusive behavior. All three filmmakers have been accused of a range of sexual harassment and assault. Polanski has lived in Europe for several decades, evading charges of unlawful sexual activity in the United States. Besson was accused of an assault in 2018, and Woody Allen has been accused of inappropriate behavior by his adoptive daughter. Allen married his former stepdaughter Soon-Yi Previn in 1997. No charges have been pressed against Allen and the charges against Besson were dropped due to insufficient evidence. Polanski fled the United States in 1978.

Controversy in Venice

The inclusion of these three filmmakers in one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world is sure to stir ire online, as much of the effects of the 2017 #MeToo movement have reverberated against the seemingly impenetrable walls of the film industry, which at times seems intent on doubling down on their investment in controversial figures such as Polanski. Polanski won an Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture in 2003, and he was unable to attend the ceremony due to his self-imposed exile from the United States as would be subject to arrest if he returns. He received a standing ovation.

Regardless of the possible controversy, the Venice crowd is not likely to change these plans. The festival's creative director, Alberto Barbera is unmoved by controversy, having previously premiered Polanski's An Officer and a Spy in 2019. Barbera previously spoke on Polanski to THR Roma, saying that "The Polanski case [has been] debated for 50 years. I don’t understand why one cannot distinguish between the responsibilities of the man and those of the artist."

At this year's festival, Polanski will be premiering his film The Palace, a black comedy set in 1999 in a Swiss hotel. Besson's film Dogman is a psychological thriller exploring the complicated psyche of a man who has an unusual affinity for dogs. Allen will be premiering his first French-language film Coup de Chance. The films are among many highly anticipated films set to premiere at the festival.