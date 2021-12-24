Watch out, Spidey.

Yet to bow out at the global box office almost three months after its October debut, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still proving to have legs internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $500.1 million as of today—a delightful Christmas Eve gift for the Lethal Protector. It ranks at third at the domestic box office for the year, having taken $212.5 million at home: a handsome enough total for a tent pole flick in the pandemic era. Fourth globally for studio titles this year, it trails only No Time to Die ($610.1 million), F9 ($548 million), and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($422.6 million).

While Let There Be Carnage is yet to live up to the financial prowess of its predecessor, it remains a more than acceptable result for Sony in an unprecedented era for exhibitors. For comparison, the $212.5M domestic take would've placed Let There Be Carnage just about eleventh behind Jumanji: The Next Level ($316.8 million) in 2019, the last full year of trading pre-pandemic. This stands as an even greater testament to the incredible box office power of No Way Home, too, given its breaking records amid such torrid conditions.

Back to Let There Be Carnage, here's a quick breakdown of its international markets so far: Russia sits comfortably at the top of the pack, with Venom bringing in $32.4 million there. The UK comes next, at $24.7 million, followed by Mexico ($24.6 million), South Korea ($17.9 million), and France ($15.9 million), all markets that have proven among the most resilient on the international scene - where, for example, No Way Home has found its healthiest draws.



Exhibitors in the UK will have been given something of a reprieve in recent days, too, with the result of a domestic study concluding that Omicron is less severe than any previous COVID-19 variant. As a result, some experts have speculated that a national lockdown (or "circuit breaker" of some effect) is less likely after Christmas, and it should provide audiences with a little more confidence in going out to screenings. (A decision on rules in England is expected on Monday, whereas the devolved governments have already implemented their own restrictions: indoor events are capped at 200 seating, with a 1-meter distance enforced.)

On the subject of Spidey... the most recent figures suggest the web-slinger is far from yet to shoot his last, with a near-$28 million take on Wednesday. That's a helluva lot more than its closest competition, The Matrix: Resurrections, which opened to $6.4 million.

