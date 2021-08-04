In a new featurette for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, director Andy Serkis drew comparisons between the clashing personalities of Eddie Brock and Venom to The Lord of the Rings' Sméagol/Gollum, a character that he “spent a considerable amount” of his life playing.

A new trailer for the antihero film was released earlier this week. The featurette is an Apple TV exclusive, as Serkis announced at the beginning. The minute-and-a-half video provides an insight into why Serkis was attracted to the project after original director Ruben Fleischer chose not to return.

“I’ve been making this directing journey for a decade. To enter into this level of fan-based, really adored franchise world, is a big responsibility,” said Serkis, who served as the second unit director on Peter Jackson’s Hobbit films, before making his debut with the drama Breathe. But what Serkis is really known for is his expertise in the motion capture arena. He put that knowledge into practice in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and now with Venom 2:

“I very much felt it was in my wheelhouse. Creating characters using CG is obviously something I’ve been involved with for the last two decades now. I’ve spent a considerable amount of my life playing a character with two sides to his personality. There was common ground there.”

The first Venom movie, which kick-started the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, exceeded expectations at the box office, and made over $850 million worldwide. Following Venom 2, the franchise will introduce Morbius, played by Jared Leto, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The idea is for the Sony series to intersect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man films, foundations for which have already been laid.

Besides Harrelson and Hardy, who also receives a story credit, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. The film will arrive in theaters this fall. Here’s an official synopsis, and you can watch the featurette below:

Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

