With just four days left until Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters, October 1 is poised to be the definitive release date for the comic-book-based blockbuster, which has been moved several times. To build on fans’ already bulging expectations, Sony Pictures has released a new clip from the sequel, which will see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) meet his match when serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) also becomes the host of the alien symbiote.

In the 30-second clip, we see concerned spectators waiting to watch Kasady’s end as his death sentence is carried out. However, after taking a bite (literally) from Brock in prison, his blood gets a whole different reaction than expected, which sends everyone running away from the room. The clip ends with title character Carnage screaming in what seems to be his first appearance in the story.

Harrelson’s role had been already teased at the end of 2018’s Venom with a post-credits scene. Now, as the title suggests, the actor will be the main villain of the story, wreaking havoc with the same abilities as Eddie Brock. Aside from Carnage, another villain has been revealed by previous trailers: iconic Spider-man villain Shriek (Naomie Harris) is also set to give Eddie and Venom a bit of a headache, and a poster released last week might have revealed the presence of She-Venom, who takes the body of Anne Weying (Michelle Williams).

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: New 'Venom 2' Character Posters Tease the Return of She-Venom

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis, with a script by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey). Originally, the franchise was supposed to be the start of a shared universe for Sony, mirroring Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Even though Sony hasn’t officially confirmed it, the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Morbius are signs that something bigger might be coming to the screens, especially since it sounds like these movies will all officially have a new franchise name. We'll find out by 2022, with No Way Home coming to theaters on December 17, 2021 and Morbius set for release a month later on January 28, 2022.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens on October 1, with early preview screenings starting this Thursday, September 30. Check out the clip below:

KEEP READING: Tom Hardy, His Adorable Dog, and Andy Serkis on ‘Venom 2’ and How They Filmed the Apartment Fight Between Eddie Brock/Venom

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Iron Mike’ Series Casts Russell Hornsby as Don King The series marks the second time Hornsby has entered the ring as a boxing promoter.

Read Next