In the post-credits scene of 2018’s Venom, infamous serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) promised carnage upon his release from prison. As its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage inches further towards its September 24th release, we now have a new look at the deadly symbiote.

IMAX theaters across China are reportedly getting new statues of both Venom and Carnage as promotional materials, with photos originally being uploaded to the social network Weibo. The statues portray both Venom and Carnage in what appears to be a battle, standing on what is either rocks or debris. Moviegoers in China can also use their Baidu Map app to get a 360 look at the exhibit, according to The Venom Site on Twitter.

While we have already seen some inklings of Carnage throughout the trailer released last May, this is the most detailed look at the symbiote we’ve received yet.

Based on the statues, we can expect a comic-accurate Carnage wreaking havoc in the new film. It boasts the symbiote’s iconic red and black coloring, as well as the tendrils that allow it to regenerate body tissue and attack its enemies. Also much like many comics before the film, Kasady will be Carnage’s main host. Given how bloodthirsty both Kasady and Carnage are, this hosting is a match made in symbiote heaven.

Carnage will not be the only symbiote that Venom’s host Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) has to worry about. Frances Louise Barrison (Naomie Harris) is slated to appear in the film with her own symbiote, Shriek, and will team up with Carnage to fight Venom. Not much is currently known about her involvement in the film, but director Andy Serkis teased a “very, very dangerous dark side” to her when the first trailer dropped.

Check out the statues in all their venomous glory below. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which had previously seen a slew of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally release on September 24th. Whether we will see a Carnage version of the incredible “turd in the wind” line, however, is currently unknown.

