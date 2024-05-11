The Big Picture Venom: The Last Dance will conclude the popular anti-hero trilogy in theaters on October 25, 2024.

Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Carnage figure based on the villain's appearance in Venom: Let There be Carnage.

Despite mixed reviews, the Venom franchise has been a box office success, with Let There Be Carnage grossing over $500 million.

While the Sony live-action Spider-Verse films have been very hit-and-miss over the last few years, their biggest hit outside their mainline Spider-Man films has been the Venom franchise. The third film, Venom: The Last Dance, is set to conclude the anti-hero’s trilogy this fall. Now, while Marvel fans eagerly await Venom’s return to the big screen, Hasbro has just unveiled their latest Marvel Legends figure of Venom’s biggest foe, Carnage.

The massive 8.5 inch figure is based on the villain's appearance in the second Venom film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The blood-red monster also comes with a load of accessories. This includes an alternate head with Carnage’s tongue sticking out, three detachable back tendrils, and alternate blade hands. The figure will be available for pre-order on Wednesday, May 15 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro’s website. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Marvel Comics, with the toy company celebrating with their own Marvel Legends line. While not a part of their Anniversary collection, this is another great way to honor one of Spider-Man’s darkest villains.

Venom Will Be Dancing On the Big Screen Again

When the first Venom movie starring Tom Hardy was released in 2018, it wasn’t critically well received thanks to its campy approach to the character and comedic style. However, that didn’t stop the film from grossing over $850 million worldwide. This would lead to Venom delivering on its promise of a sequel with Let There Be Carnage in 2021. The villain Cletus Kasady aka Carnage is an extremely hard character to adapt because of his serial killer background.

The sequel’s PG-13 rating didn’t do Carnage any favors either, but the fight scenes delivered on the title’s namesake and actor Woody Harrelson ate up every scene as the villain. Let There Be Carnage was a better received film overall compared to its predecessor, mainly due to its more streamlined story and faster pace. Also, even though the sequel came out as theaters were still recovering from the pandemic, the film managed to bring in over $500 million at the worldwide box office. This cemented the anti-hero as one of Sony’s strongest properties and a pop culture mainstay. It’s going to be exciting to see how Last Dance fairs in comparison with theaters now being back at full strength.

Venom: The Last Dance will be coming to theaters on October 25, 2024. While fans wait for the Marvel film’s first trailer, you can stream Venom on Disney+ and Let There Be Carnage on Hulu.

