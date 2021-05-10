Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis is breaking down the movie’s trailer, released earlier today, as well as teasing what the film’s duo of antagonists will bring to the screen. Talking to IGN, Serkis explains how he approached both Carnage/Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek/Frances Louise Barrison (Naomie Harris), two new villains that will fight Tom Hardy’s Venom/Eddie Brock.

The main antagonist of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Cletus Kasady, is an insane serial killer that bonds with a symbiote of his own, becoming the supervillain Carnage. We’ve already seen Cletus in the post-credits scene of Venom, when Eddie Brock interviewed the killer as a way to salvage his own journalism career. The first thing to notice in the new trailer is the absence of the horrible wig Harrelson wore in the post-credit scenes, an indisputable improvement. As Serkis points out, the change in haircut was made to put some distance between the two movies: "We wanted to give a sense that he's been in there for some time and that he's gone through various changes. ... so that we could really [see] what's going on with the darkness of the character."

Image via Sony

Other visual changes to Cletus’ presentation are the drawings in the walls of his cell, absent in the post-credit scenes, but highlighted in the trailer. As Serkis puts it, the drawings were added to underline the child-like creativity of the character: "His cell is completely covered with these really bizarre markings and expressions. It's like his anger and frustration and his sadness and his desperation and his loneliness."

Cletus’ personality will also affect Carnage’s powers and the way he moves on the screen. Serkis explains this by saying that “with all symbiotes, they reflect the person who is their host. So the darkness of Carnage, the playfulness, the wit, the strangeness. Cletus has a real intelligence and… a real sense of humor, and we wanted to reflect that in the symbiote that is linked to him."

Carnage won’t be alone to torment Venom, though, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage will mark the first appearance of Shriek, a Spider-Man villain who’s romantically involved with Cletus in the comic books. Serkis didn’t reveal if, and how, Carnage and Shriek will become a pair in the upcoming movie, but the director talked a little bit more about the villain capable of manipulating sound. By talking about his approach to Shriek, Serkis says that “she's dangerous too and I think she has her own sense of fairness and being just, and I think when that line is crossed, then you see a very, very dangerous, dark side to her, and that's what we wanted to do with the character.”

After multiple delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on September 24.

