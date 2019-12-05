‘Venom 2’ Adds ‘The Irishman’ Star Stephen Graham in Mystery Role

0

English actor Stephen Graham, who co-stars alongside Tom Hardy in the FX series Taboo, is in talks to join Hardy once again in Venom 2, Collider has confirmed.

Andy Serkis is directing the Sony sequel, which is bringing back Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson, and welcoming Oscar-nominated actress Naomie Harris. Meanwhile, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are returning to produce the comic book movie along with Hutch Parker. Sony had no comment regarding the casting news.

Graham is one of the best character actors working today, and you can currently watch him go toe-to-toe with Al Pacino‘s Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman, in which he plays scene-stealing labor organizer Anthony ‘Tony Pro’ Provenzano. The award-winning Netflix movie marks the third time that Graham has worked with Martin Scorsese, as he also appeared in Gangs of New York prior to playing Al Capone on Boardwalk Empire.

The first Venom movie surprised box office analysts en route to grossing $855 million worldwide, making it a sizable hit for Sony, which proved it can deliver a box office winner without Marvel’s help. Kelly Marcel wrote the script, which reportedly finds the sonic-powered villain Shriek (Harris) teaming up with Harrelson’s Carnage. Graham’s role, however, is being kept under wraps.

I first noticed Graham in Guy Ritchie‘s 2000 crime drama Snatch, though I don’t think he truly broke out until his snarling role as Combo in Shane Meadows‘ 2006 skinhead drama This Is England. He went on to play Baby Face Nelson in Michael Mann‘s gangster movie Public Enemies, and Scrum in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Graham’s additional feature credits include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Rocketman, and Idris Elba‘s directorial debut Yardie, as well as Sony’s upcoming Tom Hanks drama Greyhound, which pulls into theaters on May 8, 2020.

Graham, who will soon be seen playing Jacob Marley in FX’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol, is represented by ICM Partners, LINK Entertainment and Independent Talent Group. His casting was first reported by Deadline. To read Matt Goldberg‘s review of The Irishman, click here.