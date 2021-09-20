Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s new character posters might have spoiled the return of She-Venom, a character introduced in 2018’s Venom when the symbiote bonded with Anne Weying (Michelle Williams).

The new set of posters present each of the four main characters’ faces, while a small silhouette of their super-counterparts can be seen at the bottom. While Eddie Brock’s Venom (Tom Hardy), Cletus Kasady’s Carnage (Woody Harrelson), and Frances Louise Barrison’s Spider-Man sonic villain Shriek (Naomie Harris) were already announced, while Anne’s She-Venom silhouette indicates either Venom is once again bonding with her or that Anne will get a symbiote of her own.

She-Venom showed up during Venom in a scene where Eddie Brock got separated from his symbiote. To return to his original host, Venom bonds with Anne and gets transferred by a French kiss where, technically, Venom and Eddie were making out too. If She-Venom is returning, we can get more confusing scenes we are uncomfortable to admit are a little bit sexy, which would definitely improve the sequel.

The highly-anticipated sequel of 2018’s Venom will explore how Eddie Brock and Venom keep their symbiotic relationship while trying to hold their life together. The movie will also bring back an upgraded Cletus Kasady as the main villain after the killer fuses with his own superpowered symbiote, Carnage. Although Carnage is known as one of the most visceral Marvel villains, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will stick with the first film PG-13 to sell as many movie tickets as it can.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis. Hardy got a “story by” credit on the upcoming sequel after working closely with screenwriter Kelly Marcel. After Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy is reportedly coming back to Morbius, where he’ll join Michael Keaton. Keaton played the Vulture on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while nothing is officially confirmed, his appearance in Morbius might indicate future partnerships between Sony and Disney’s MCU. Now that the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed Alfred Molina returns as Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, there’s no longer a separation between Sony's Spider-Man Universe and the MCU, so anything is possible.

After a lot of back-and-forth, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on October 1. Check out the new posters below:

