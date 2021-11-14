Venom: Let There Be Carnage, like its predecessor, was met with fans loving whatever it was that Tom Hardy was bringing to the roles of Eddie Brock and his murderous symbiote Venom. And so it isn't surprising that the Andy Serkis directed film is still bringing in the box office, this time scoring it a surprising success as Let There Be Carnage hit the $200 million domestic box office mark.

Coming in at number 5 in the box office with $4 million from 2,538 venues, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is only the second film in the COVID-era to surpass $200 million dollars in the box office. Its release was one that, like many films slated for 2020, was pushed multiple times and even had a switch in release date right before it was set to come out (moving up from an October 15th release to the beginning of October instead).

The sequel to the 2018 film brought Hardy's Eddie Brock face-to-face with whatever Woody Harrelson was doing as Cletus Kasady/Carnage (another symbiote that, as Venom says, is a "red one"). The movie is absolutely in the same vein as Venom but brings us a bit more into the comic lore of the character (even though it still has no connection to Peter Parker throughout the movie). But it did usher in the success of the Sony villain world. When it comes to Spider-Man, Sony and Disney share Peter Parker but Sony is bringing to life some of his villains separately from the Parker world.

Hitting $200 million normally isn't that big of a deal for the domestic release but given that movies are still struggling in the COVID-era, it is a success and one that does make sense for Eddie Brock's story. And who doesn't want to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage as we gear up for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage being the second film to hit $200 million in a post-pandemic era just...weirdly make sense for the movie and for the universe we've fallen in love with from Hardy.

