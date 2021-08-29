These photos come after Sony confirmed that the film would, in fact, arrive on October 15th.

After some confusing rumors regarding its release date, we are getting our first look at Shriek in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (via Comicbook.com). The latest entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe once again puts the spotlight on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his dangerous yet lovable Venom symbiote. However, it would turn out that battling a mad scientist would be a walk in the park compared to serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and his symbiote Carnage.

While we will have to wait a little longer to see this showdown take place, we do have some new photos to tide us over. One photo shows Venom running through the streets of San Francisco, while another shows Carnage aiming his sights and his disgustingly meaty tendrils at something out of frame. Perhaps this is our first look at a battle between the two symbiotes, given how another photo depicting Carnage sees him ready to pounce.

RELATED: 'The Changeling' Starring LaKeith Stanfield From 'Venom' Writer Kelly Marcel Given Series Order at Apple TV+Venom and Carnage are not the only characters featured in these new photos. Frances Barrison (Naomie Harris), the host of the symbiote Shriek, also features prominently in two images that hint at her story. All of the footage we have seen of Shriek has her in a containment facility. This theme continues in her new photos.

Director Andy Serkis has previously talked about the character’s “very dangerous, dark side” that seems to come into play in one image displaying her, well, shrieking at an unknown scientist. Although she is often seen as a love interest to Kasady in the comics, her villainous role in the film is still shrouded in mystery.

We also get new looks at Eddie and his ex-girlfriend Anne (Michelle Williams), who are seen in an interrogation room. Eddie is also seen talking to a detective named Mulligan (Stephen Graham) in another picture.

Take a look at all the new photos below. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release in theaters on October 15th, although the question surrounding whether or not Venom and Carnage will kiss as its new poster seemingly suggests is currently unanswered.

