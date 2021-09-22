IMAX has revealed a new motion poster for Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Twitter, reminding fans that Venom and Carnage will soon fight in theaters. The exclusive artwork shows the two symbiotes entangled in combat, with a big IMAX logo splattered behind the duel.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Venom will explore how Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom keep their symbiotic relationship while trying to hold their life together. The movie will also bring back Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) from the first film's end credits as the main villain after the killer fuses with his own superpowered symbiote, Carnage. Although Carnage is known as one of the most visceral Marvel villains, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will stick with the first film PG-13. The movie will also star Naomie Harris as Spider-Man sonic villain Shriek and Michelle Williams will return as Anne Weying, Eddie’s love interest. Although no official confirmation was given, earlier posters tease Williams will assume the mantle of She-Venom again in the upcoming sequel.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis. Hardy got a “story by” credit on the upcoming sequel after working closely with screenwriter Kelly Marcel. After Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy is reportedly coming back to Morbius, where he’ll join Michael Keaton. Keaton played the Vulture on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while nothing is officially confirmed, his appearance in Morbius might indicate future partnerships between Sony and Disney’s MCU. A recent promo also included a curious nod to the Web Crawler, so anything is possible.

After a lot of back-and-forth, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on October 1. Check out the new poster below.

