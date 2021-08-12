It's a bitter reminder that we are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

Sony Pictures has decided to delay the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage given the recent increase of COVID cases in the United States. Unfortunately, this is only the latest of Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s multiple delays and a bitter reminder that we are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage would have hit theaters on September 24 before the most recent delay, which has now pushed the movie back to October 15, taking it straight into Halloween territory. So, besides fighting Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom will also share a release week with the highly-anticipated horror sequel Halloween Kills. Ridley Scott’s star-studded The Last Duel is also set to release on October 15, at least until the COVID Delta variant possibly propels Hollywood into a new wave of delays and hybrid releases.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage sees the return of Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, but the movie also stars Naomie Harris as Spider-Man villain Shriek. The cast additionally includes Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. As revealed in the first trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will transform Harrelson into the main menace to Venom after his brief appearance in the first movie's post-credit scene.

After Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy is reportedly coming back to Morbius, where he’ll join Michael Keaton as Sony moves forward with their own cinematic universe focused on Spider-Man characters. Keaton played the Vulture on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while nothing is officially confirmed, his appearance in Morbius might indicate future partnerships between Sony and Disney’s MCU.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on October 15 — at least, we hope so.

