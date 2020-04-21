Sony Released a ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Teaser To Prove That’s the Real Title

Sony is continuing its fever-dream assault of Venom 2 news with a teaser video proudly showing off the logo of the new film as if the title isn’t completely insane.

As it was revealed earlier today, the official title of the sequel to the surprise hit 2018 film about Tom Hardy eating rotten chicken out of a garbage can is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. And while it’s objectively one of the silliest possible things they could’ve called the movie outside of “Look At What We Put On Woody Harrelson’s Head”, it’s perfectly in tone with both the original film and the character of Venom as a whole. (Collider’s Vinne Mancuso felt so strongly about this that he dedicated his entire morning to the title’s defense.)

In addition to going on record to confirm Let There Be Carnage is indeed the actual title and not a hoax or a shared delusion, the teaser reveals the sequel’s new release date. Previously scheduled to premiere on October 2nd of this year, Sony pushed the movie to next summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now unleash all of its goofy trashcore glory on June 25th, 2021, and the phrase “I cannot wait” does absolutely no justice to the anticipation I feel for this beautiful film.