‘Venom 2’: Naomie Harris in Talks to Play Villain Shriek

Things are moving right along on Venom 2, and just days after we learned the movie would be adding a second villain, word arrives that none other than Naomie Harris may fill that role. Variety reports that the Oscar-nominated Moonlight and Skyfall actress is in talks to play the villain Shriek in the Sony Pictures sequel. Tom Hardy reprises his lead role of Eddie Brock/Venom, and while Woody Harrelson will be fulfilling the promise from the poorly wigged cameo at the end of the movie by playing Carnage in Venom 2, the baddie gets some company in the form of Shriek.

Described as a “dangerous and criminally insane villainess,” Shriek is a mutant with the ability to manipulate sound. In the comics, she’s the love interest of Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, the serial killer character being played by Harrelson who comes into contact with a symbiote and turns into a formidable foe.

No doubt Carnage and Shriek will team up at some point, taking on Hardy’s Venom—an anti-hero with a taste for human heads. Michelle Williams is also due to reprise her role as Eddie’s love interest Anne Weying, who in the first Venom wore the symbiote suit herself at one point.

Andy Serkis takes over the director’s chair from Ruben Fleischer, who moved right into making Zombieland 2 after the first Venom was complete and recently noted he was “bummed” by the critical reception to the box office smash. Serkis has only directed two features thus far, the period drama Breathe and the VFX-heavy Mowgli, but he’s assembling an impressive creative team here that includes Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cinematographer Robert Richardson.

Harris is a tremendously actress who, frankly, is long overdue a bigger chance to shine. She first broke out in 2002’s 28 Days Later and she returns as Eve Monepenny in the next Bond film No Time to Die. She already has a working relationship with Serkis, having played the motion-capture character of Nisha in Mowgli.

Venom 2 doesn’t yet have a release date but the film is coming together quickly, fueling speculation that it’s being eyed for Sony’s untitled movie set for release in October 2020.