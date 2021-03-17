Sony has announced that it is moving Venom: Let There Be Carnage to September, thereby avoiding a box office clash with Universal's F9 in June.

The Venom sequel will now open on Sept. 17, 2021, nearly three months after it had previously been slated for release on June 25. Universal recently parked its own action-packed sequel on that date, forcing a standoff that ended with Sony wisely blinking.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now open against Disney's star-studded sequel Death on the Nile and Universal's animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. As a result of the move, Sony is also taking its Kevin Hart action movie Man from Toronto off the calendar, as it was initially assigned that Sept. 17 date.

Woody Harrelson actually co-stars in both films, though Venom: Let There Be Carnage is obviously the higher priority for the studio, seeing as the first film grossed more than $850 million worldwide, officially launching Sony's own universe of Marvel characters.

venom-2-new-release-date-september-2021
Image via Sony

RELATED: Sony Released a 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Teaser to Prove That's the Real Title

Andy Serkis directed the sequel, which sees Tom Hardy return alongside Michelle Williams and Reid Scott, and introduces Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham in addition to Harrelson's titular villain, aka Cletus Kasady.

Kelly Marcel wrote the script, though Hardy actually shares story credit with her on the sequel, which the two of them also produced with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Executive producers include Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Edward Cheng, Howard Chen and Ruben Fleischer, the latter of whom directed the first Venom movie, which was honestly better than I thought it would be.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in 3D, IMAX and premium large formats, though it's entering a crowded release calendar. James Wan's horror thriller Malignant will open the week before, while the following week brings Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi thriller Infinite, the Dear Evan Hansen movie, and the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. Oh, and a little movie called Dune opens Oct. 1. It'll be like The Hunger Games out there at the box office, but to be honest, the odds just might be in the Venom sequel's favor this time around. Good luck to Hollywood's schedule makers, because it's gonna be a bloodbath out there for a while...

KEEP READING: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Is the Perfect Title for a Beautifully Stupid Franchise

nobody-universal-pictures-bob-odenkirk-interrogation-cat
Watch: Bob Odenkirk Explains How He Transformed From Dad Bod to John Wick in 'Nobody'

"I knew that I had to go to a whole other level if I wanted to actually do the fighting and not get hurt."
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1565 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider