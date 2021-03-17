When Universal parked its own action-packed sequel on Sony's prized date, the studio had no choice but to blink.

Sony has announced that it is moving Venom: Let There Be Carnage to September, thereby avoiding a box office clash with Universal's F9 in June.

The Venom sequel will now open on Sept. 17, 2021, nearly three months after it had previously been slated for release on June 25. Universal recently parked its own action-packed sequel on that date, forcing a standoff that ended with Sony wisely blinking.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now open against Disney's star-studded sequel Death on the Nile and Universal's animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. As a result of the move, Sony is also taking its Kevin Hart action movie Man from Toronto off the calendar, as it was initially assigned that Sept. 17 date.

Woody Harrelson actually co-stars in both films, though Venom: Let There Be Carnage is obviously the higher priority for the studio, seeing as the first film grossed more than $850 million worldwide, officially launching Sony's own universe of Marvel characters.

Andy Serkis directed the sequel, which sees Tom Hardy return alongside Michelle Williams and Reid Scott, and introduces Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham in addition to Harrelson's titular villain, aka Cletus Kasady.

Kelly Marcel wrote the script, though Hardy actually shares story credit with her on the sequel, which the two of them also produced with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Executive producers include Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Edward Cheng, Howard Chen and Ruben Fleischer, the latter of whom directed the first Venom movie, which was honestly better than I thought it would be.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in 3D, IMAX and premium large formats, though it's entering a crowded release calendar. James Wan's horror thriller Malignant will open the week before, while the following week brings Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi thriller Infinite, the Dear Evan Hansen movie, and the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. Oh, and a little movie called Dune opens Oct. 1. It'll be like The Hunger Games out there at the box office, but to be honest, the odds just might be in the Venom sequel's favor this time around. Good luck to Hollywood's schedule makers, because it's gonna be a bloodbath out there for a while...

