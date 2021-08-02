Sony has released a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it looks promising. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as Venom, one of Marvel's most complex characters (Sadly, no sign of Spider-Man but that's okay).

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. While he is the villain, Kasady has already taken the spotlight in the new trailer. With his creepy dialogue and mass destruction as Carnage, Kasady/Carnage definitely had audiences engaged. The sequel also appears to be more intriguing than the first film, and more mature.

Then again, if lightheartedness is what you're after, the new trailer also shows off more of the weird buddy dynamic between Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom. If you're a fan of such iconic comedic franchise moments as the Venom scene where Eddie jumps in a tank filled with lobsters, this trailer is tailor-made for you.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated for a theatrical release in the United Kingdom on September 15 and then in the United States on September 24, after being delayed from its original October 2020 date due to the pandemic.

Here is the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as well as the synopsis:

Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

