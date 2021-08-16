Sony Pictures released new posters for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, highlighting the relationship between Venom and Carnage. One of the posters has the two symbiotes locked in combat, while the second one merges hero and villain in a single gooey face, reflecting how the two are deadly enemies with a lot in common.

The highly-anticipated sequel of 2018’s Venom will bring back Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, as the duo tries to hold their life together. The movie will also bring back Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, one of Spider-Man’s most brutal villains. Cletus was first introduced in the post-credit scene of the first movie, still without his superpowers. However, once the serial killer fuses with a symbiote, Eddie and Venom will need to put their differences aside to stops the biggest menace they ever met. And if Carnage was already not enough of a threat, the sequel also stars Naomie Harris as Spider-Man villain Shriek, a love interest of Carnage.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage cast also includes Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. Hardy got a “story by” credit on the upcoming sequel after working closely with screenwriter Kelly Marcel, and the actor is already committed to making the third film a reality.

After Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy is reportedly coming back to Morbius, where he’ll join Michael Keaton as Sony moves forward with their own cinematic universe, focused on Spider-Man characters. Keaton played the Vulture on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while nothing is officially confirmed, his appearance in Morbius might indicate future partnerships between Sony and Disney’s MCU.

After being delayed multiple times, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on October 15. Check out the new posters below:

