Sony has released another quick teaser for the highly-anticipated sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The comic book film, which stars Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, stands as the next major blockbuster poised for release. Audiences are ready for the carnage, and if this new spot is any indication, this (brief) sequel should have a lot of it.

The new promo reinforces the few plot points that have already been gleaned from the major trailers, with Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Harrelson) making life extremely difficult for Eddie Brock/Venom (Hardy) once he obtains his iconic red symbiote. Naomie Harris' Frances Barrison/Shriek does get several shots in this 30 seconds, though her own transformation has yet to be seen. There's a quick shot of her in a car with the image running and blending together, possibly during her eventual change. A shot of a mansion on fire can also be seen, with what could be Kasady and Barrison walking away from the destruction (or carnage, if you please).

Secrets also appear to be a major highlight of this spot, with both Kasady and Stephen Graham's Detective Mulligan making mention of this. A quick blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of a spider being squished also comes in halfway through the promo, a long-shot of a nod to audiences' clamoring for Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man to eventually meet. The promo also makes it known that tickets are now available for the sequel, which will open the floodgates for a very theatrically-crowded October.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has passed off the director's chair to Andy Serkis, an exciting prospect given the actor/director's knack for motion capture. Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters from the original, has come back to pen the screenplay, with Hardy himself also having a story credit. Filming officially began back in November of 2019, with an original intended release date of October 2, 2020. Michelle Williams and Reid Scott are set to reprise their roles as Anne Weying (Brock's ex-fiancée) and Dr. Dan Lewis, respectively.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release in theaters on October 1, and tickets are now available. Check out the latest promo below:

