Here's something that's increasingly rare these days: a movie's release date actually being moved up instead of delayed. Sony Pictures announced today that the Venom 2 release date will now be set two weeks earlier than planned, as Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now hit theaters on October 1st. Previously, the film was set to open on October 15th.

We likely have another Marvel movie to thank for this news — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel Studios release exceeded expecatations this weekend, pulling in $90 million over the four-day holiday weekend at the box office. Many are pointing to Shang-Chi's success as a contrast to the hybrid theatrical and Disney+ release of Black Widow, which had a great opening weekend, but which plummeted in the subsequent weeks to the point that Disney opted for an early Digital and Blu-ray release for the film.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek infamously dubbed Shang-Chi's exclusively theatrical release as an "experiment," but we now have proof that the theatrical box office remains strong, and it'll be interesting to see if there's a windfall for further September and October releases like Last Night in Soho, Dune, and of course No Time to Die.

Andy Serkis directs Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which finds Tom Hardy reprising his lead role alongside Michelle Williams while Woody Harrelson, first glimpsed in the Venom credits scene, plays the primary antagonist Cletus Kassady. The Sony Pictures release has officially been rated PG-13, so the box office prospects are high. Naomie Harris co-stars as the antagonist Shriek, and Hardy himself had a strong hand creatively in bringing Venom 2 to life.

Sony is in the process of building out its own universe of Marvel movies apart from the Spider-Man movies, which are co-productions with Marvel Studios. Sony's other non-MCU Marvel movies include the Jared Leto-fronted Morbius and a Kraven the Hunter movie that currently has Aaron Taylor-Johnson attached to star.

All eyes are on December's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which promises to bring the multiverse into full view, therefore allowing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker to cross over into Sony's non-MCU projects in a way that doesn't disrupt the continuity built over the last two Spider-Man movies. To that end, odds are fairly strong that Holland shows up in some way, shape, or form in Venom 2.

