‘Venom 2’ Set Photos: It’s All Fun and Games Until Someone’s Head Gets Eaten

While Tom Hardy may have deleted his Instagram post unveiling a glow-up for Woody Harrelson’s character Cletus Kasady, new official behind-the-scenes photos have made their way online courtesy of photographer Greg Williams. These Venom 2 set photos aren’t really revealing, but they do show off some of the camaraderie on set as well as Hardy’s reprisal of Eddie Brock.

Venom 2 finds Hardy back in the saddle as both Eddie and his murderous symbiote Venom, and he’ll presumably be fighting against Cletus—a character who in the comics is a crazed serial killer who binds with an evil symbiote to become the character known as Carnage. These candid set photos, however, show Hardy and Harrelson chumming it up in between takes. What a world.

Venom helmer Ruben Fleischer did not return to direct Venom 2. Instead, Sony Pictures turned to Andy Serkis to take the helm, and he’s working on a pretty rushed schedule—the film is due in theaters on October 2nd of this year. Serkis has plenty of experience with motion-capture technology, of course, and has directed two features in addition to taking on second unit directing work on The Hobbit trilogy. His last two solo directorial efforts couldn’t be more different: Breathe is a character drama starring Andrew Garfield, while Mowgli is a nearly fully CG motion-capture retelling of The Jungle Book (it was bought from Warner Bros. by Netflix).

In addition to Hardy and Harrelson, Venom 2 also stars Naomie Harris as the villain character Shriek and sees the return of Michelle Williams and Reid Scott from the first movie. Production began in England but is now underway on the streets of San Francisco, with Kelly Marcel returning to pen the script.

Check out a couple of candid behind-the-scenes photos via Greg Williams’ Instagram below.