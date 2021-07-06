Tom Hardy will not only star in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but he also helped to put the sequel’s story together. As Empire revealed, Hardy got a “story by” credit in the upcoming film together with screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

Talking to Empire, Marcel revealed that while she wrote the Venom 2 script all by herself, the sequel story also had a lot of involvement from Hardy. The new credits are not an indication of an extra commitment, though, as Marcel underlines Hardy always does whatever he can to help. In Marcel’s words: “This is new for him, to get credit, but it’s not new for him to be this involved. He’s absolutely 100 percent committed to everything that he does.” In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, however, Hardy’s deep connection with his character Eddie Brock/Venom led him to put extra time discussing the sequel plot. The involvement with the character is so evident that Marcel says that Hardy is "married to Venom."

Marcel also detailed the creative process of writing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, outlining how Hardy was central in developing the script, even if the star didn’t actually write it. As the writer explains:

“He doesn’t get a pen and write. We spent months breaking the story together on FaceTime, riffing on ideas, seeing what worked, seeing what didn’t. Then I took everything we spoke about and holed up somewhere for three months quietly, knocking out a script.”

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage sees the return of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, but the movie also stars Naomie Harris as Spider-Man villain Shriek. The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. As revealed in the first trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will transform Harrelson into the main menace to Venom after his brief appearance in the first movie's post-credit scene.

After multiple delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on September 24.

