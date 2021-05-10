Venom is back, with a vengeance! The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was just released by Sony, teasing the next chapter in their Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC (say that five times really fast).

We haven't really heard much about Venom: Let There Be Carnage since it got its title announced in April of last year, making us think maybe the movie wasn't even real. Not only is Venom 2 real, but we are getting closer and closer to its theatrical release date, as the film was pushed to avoid clashing with F9.

If the first film had a weird rom-com vibe, the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is fully a buddy cop movie, but with a loser anti-hero and also Tom Hardy. The first film was not only surprisingly delightful due to its cartoonish absurdity, but it was a surprise hit as well, earning over $850 million worldwide, and that's even with Woody Harrelson's terrible wig! Thankfully, the wig is gone in the trailer for the sequel, because otherwise, we all know that was going to be the headline for 55% of all reviews of the film.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis, and it sees the return of Hardy, Harrelson, as well as Michelle Williams and Reid Scott. The film is set to introduce Stephen Graham, and also Naomie Harris as Spider-Man villain Shriek. Kelly Marcel penned the script, though Hardy actually shares story credit with her on the film, as he took on a bigger role shaping the continuing adventures of Eddie Brock and his pal, Venom.

The film is set to be released on September 24. In the meantime, you can watch the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below and be happy because Venom's second-best friend, the bodega lady, is back!

