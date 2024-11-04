Just like in its own franchise, Venom is wild and unstoppable at the box office. The latest — and possibly last — entry in the Marvel/Sony franchise with the anti-hero debuted at #1 and is clinging fiercely to its crown. This weekend, Venom: The Last Dance added $26.1 million domestically to its run. While factoring the movie's earnings internationally, we're already past the $300 million mark. Since the movie has only been in theaters for a couple of weeks that total is likely to reach even more impressive milestones.

Another title that's inching closer and closer to the $300 million mark is the surprise hit The Wild Robot. The animated movie raked in $7.5 million domestically and landed at #2, climbing one position compared to last week's ranking. Globally, The Wild Robot is at $269 million and continues to draw families to movie theaters even though it's already available to stream at home. The movie is a likely Oscar contender, and a sequel is already in development.

Rounding up the top 3 domestically is Smile 2 sending Halloween month off with a grin. The horror sequel continues to exceed expectations by remaining at the top, and this week it performed pretty well with $6.8 million raked in and making its total internationally cross the $100 million mark — an excellent turnout for a movie with a limited budget. Now, it's only a matter of time until we get hit with news regarding the announcement of a sequel. Franchise director Parker Finn told Collider that "there are a lot of interesting roads that any future Smile could go down."

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright's Reunion Movie Underwhelms

Close

Making up the top 5 are two dramas that came into theaters with their own buzz going. Conclave had its premiere moved up when it started resonating with festival audiences and now the Ralph Fiennes Catholic story is on track to become an Oscar standout. Here came to theaters as the much-anticipated Forrest Gump reunion of Tom Hanks (Asteroid City), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984), and director Robert Zemeckis (Back To The Future trilogy). Even though critics are less than impressed with the gimmicky story — the movie places the camera in a single location and chronicles different generations that inhabited the same spot — moviegoers were curious enough to make the movie debut at #5 with $5 million.

Next week, Venom will probably continue to reign supreme as no major blockbusters are slated to premiere. A likely dark horse might be the new movie Heretic, which hails from fan-favorite production company A24 and is already boasting a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In any case, the Hugh Grant thriller will have to fight tooth and nail to take Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot from the top.

get tickets