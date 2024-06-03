The Big Picture Rhys Ifans makes a surprising return to the Marvel Multiverse in Venom: The Last Dance as a mysterious companion to Eddie Brock.

Fans may recognize Ifans as Dr. Kurt Connors from The Amazing Spider-Man, but his role in Venom is likely a new character in a different universe.

The movie follows Eddie and Venom as fugitives from the government, facing new enemies and impending symbiote invasion, with comedic elements included.

The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is here, and with it comes the reveal of a former Spider-Man star's surprising return to the Marvel Multiverse. In a blink and you'll miss it moment, eagle-eyed fans have spotted Rhys Ifans, the star of The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home, makes an appearance. The House of the Dragon star appears to be a companion Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) meets while on the run from the government, though details surrounding Ifans' character are still a mystery.

Spider-Man fans will undoubtedly recognize Rhys Ifans as the man who brought Dr. Kurt Connors, AKA The Lizard, to life in The Amazing Spider-Man. There, the once good-hearted geneticist turned himself into a hulking reptilian monster, hellbent on turning New York City's population into lizard monsters like him. His plans were thwarted by his protégé, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), but the character was one of the numerous villains to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It's unlikely that the character Rhys Ifans is playing in Venom: The Last Dance is Dr. Connors from the prior Spider-Man movies. Not only does the film take place in a totally different universe than both movies, but Ifans isn't the only Marvel veteran who will be playing a different character in the third and supposedly final Venom film. Also in the cast is Chiwetel Ejiofor, who previously played the rogue sorceror Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Eddie and Venom Are on the Run in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As shown in the above trailer, Eddie Brock and his symbiote companion Venom have become fugitives from the law following the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Their new brand as vigilante fugitives has caught the attention of a black ops operations group, led by two mysterious figures played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple. Their fleeing from the government may be a matter of concern for the Lethal Protector, but that pales in comparison to an impending symbiote invasion that it hurling toward Earth. Despite the world-ending stakes, the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance also includes plenty of comedic moments that the series has become known for, such as Venom dancing with Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lee) and a surreal sequence involving a symbiote-possessed horse.

Venom: The Last Dance smashes into theaters on October 25th, 2024.