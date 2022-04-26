The next installment of Venom is coming! Sony Pictures officially announced during their CinemaCon panel today that Venom 3 on the way. The first two films saw Tom Hardy play the journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes the host to an alien symbiote named Venom and gains superpowers in the process. With no talent officially announced yet or release date, all fans can look forward to is the guarantee that there will be a third movie in the series.

This announcement is hardly a surprise as the previous two movies, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, were box office successes. Venom brought in a whopping $856 million from domestic and international markets back in 2018 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage earned $502 million worldwide in 2021.

As a beloved Marvel character, Venom first found his place on live-action screens back in 2007 in Spider-Man 3, where Eddie Brock was played by Topher Grace. Then, Hardy took on the mantle in 2018 not only playing Eddie but also voicing the symbiote with his own whimsical and sarcastic take on the voice. The Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde take proved to be a winning formula for the Marvel character, and fans warmed to the dynamic between an acerbic Venom and his rough-and-tumble host.

At the end of Let There Be Carnage, we saw Eddie and Venom enjoying a nice vacation, which was soon interrupted by some multiverse shenanigans. Shifting into a new universe, Eddie watched as J. Jonah Jameson announced Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man. Then, in a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we saw Eddie enjoying a drink in an MCU bar, confused as to where he is while Spider-Man fights off his band of rogues. When Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts his spell to right the wrongs and make the world forget Peter Parker, all of the rogues, including Eddie, return to their universe. But, after enjoying his drink, Eddie leaves a part of the Venom symbiote behind unwittingly.

Without any more information on the next Venom story, we are all left with some time to speculate on what is to come!

