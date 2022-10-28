Ever since Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out last year, fans have eagerly been waiting for any news of a third film. Beyond star Tom Hardy teasing the title page of the script last summer, fans have gotten nothing to fuel their excitement, until today. Deadline is reporting a major update in the film’s production, a director has been hired, Kelly Marcel!

While Venom 3 will be Marcel’s directorial debut, she is a natural choice for the film. She served as a co-writer on Venom and was the sole writer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage based on a story by Hardy. Additionally, it has already been announced that Marcel will once again be writing the third film based on a story by Hardy. On top of her extensive experience with the series, Marcel is also a BAFTA-nominated writer, earning the nomination for Saving Mr. Banks. Her other works include Cruella, Fifty Shades of Grey, and creating the series Terra Nova.

Not much about Venom 3 is known at this time. Beyond Hardy coming back to star as the symbiote anti-hero, everything is being kept under wraps. It is, however, being reported that Hardy and Marcel have been on the same page regarding where to take the Venom story in the third film, with it currently being intended as a conclusion to the series. It is really anyone’s guess where the story will go, with a whole collection of evil symbiotes from Marvel Comics to choose from, who knows who Venom will face off against next. It is also possible, Venom could be joined by other characters from the cinematic universe Sony is building with the recent release of Morbius and upcoming releases like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter.

Marcel will be taking over the director's chair from Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis, who directed the first and second films respectively. Despite each film having a different director, fans have not seen a drop in quality. The first two films made over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office combined. So, it is really no surprise that a third film is coming. Along with writing and directing the film, Marcel is also set to produce Venom 3 alongside Hardy. Other producers on the film will include Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

Stay tuned to Collider as more news comes out about Venom 3. Check out the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below: