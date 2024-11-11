Venom: The Last Dance recently completed its third full weekend in theaters, and Tom Hardy’s third and final solo outing as Eddie Brock has proven that not all Sony Spider-Man Universe movies are destined to fail at the box office. Venom: The Last Dance hauled in $16.2 million domestically this past weekend, bringing its domestic total to $114 million to pair with a whopping $279 million overseas, bringing its total gross to just under $400 million, $394 million to be precise. With $114 million domestically, Venom 3 has officially become one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, having no trouble moving past Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which closed its theatrical run with $113 million domestically after opening with $5 million less than Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom 3 was sitting just below the $100 million mark domestically before its third weekend in theaters, and its $16.2 million also helped it pass Alien: Romulus, the Fede Alvarez-directed film that earned $105 million domestically and takes place between the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens. Venom: The Last Dance also moved past IF, the Ryan Reynolds-starring and John Krasinski-directed family comedy that finished its theatrical run with $111 million domestically, just short of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Venom: The Last Dance will likely have trouble moving any further up the list of the highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, as it is currently $16 million behind The Wild Robot, which has continued delivering strong box office numbers despite being in theaters for seven full weekends.

When Will ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Begin Streaming?

Sony Pictures has not set an official streaming date for Venom: The Last Dance, but it’s also unknown if the film will even premiere on streaming, as only one of its predecessors, Venom (2018), is streaming on Disney+, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn’t streaming anywhere. If Venom: The Last Dance does secure a streaming home, the film will likely begin streaming early next year, as Sony has no reason to pull it from theaters early while it's still atop the box office. It will also likely go on sale on digital platforms near the end of this month or early December.

Venom: The Last Dance is still playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

