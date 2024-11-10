It was a slow post-election weekend at the domestic box office, with Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance topping the charts for the third time in a row. The superhero film — the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off universe — grossed just over $16 million in its third weekend, which represents a sub-50% decline. Venom: The Last Dance has now grossed nearly $115 million domestically, but still trails its predecessors, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, both of which made $213 million domestically in their lifetime runs.

The movie fended off competition from this week’s two new releases — the horror offering Heretic, and the faith-based film The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. While Heretic, starring Hugh Grant and distributed domestically by A24, grossed around $11 million in its opening weekend, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever fell short of snagging the number two spot by under $1 million. Heretic has earned excellent reviews and currently sits at a “fresh” 93% critic score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has been equally well-received, and like most films geared towards faith-based crowds, has earned an exceptional audience response. It holds a near-perfect 98% audience score on RT.

At number four, Universal’s The Wild Robot earned over $6 million in its seventh weekend. Despite having been made available on digital streaming platforms weeks ago, the film is refusing to end its theatrical run and has now grossed over $130 million domestically. The Wild Robot opened to universal acclaim and has already been granted a sequel. Rounding out the top five was Smile 2 — the sequel to the smash-hit original horror film from two years ago. Smile 2 grossed around $5 million in its third weekend, taking its running domestic total to the $60 million mark. It’s one of the best-performing horror films in a year that has been rather hit-or-miss for the genre.

A Host of Smaller Releases Leveled Up this Weekend

Elsewhere, the drama-thriller Conclave had another solid weekend at the box office, grossing around $4 million and taking its running total past the $20 million mark. Sean Baker’s Anora expanded into over 1,000 domestic locations after an exceptional three weeks in limited release and grossed over $2.5 million. With $7.2 million in the bank, it’s now Baker’s highest-grossing domestic release, having overtaken The Florida Project. The romantic drama We Live in Time also passed the $20 million mark, while Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump reunion with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, Here, still hasn’t cracked the $10 million milestone.

