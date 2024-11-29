2024 has been a year full of surprising box office successes and major box office failures, and while Sony’s Spider-Man Universe hasn’t been the most critically acclaimed franchise on the market, its latest entry has found major financial success. Now approaching its sixth full weekend in theaters, Venom: The Last Dance has reached yet another impressive domestic box office milestone, crossing the $135 million mark. This is paired with a whopping $322 million from overseas markets, leading Venom 3’s worldwide box office total to a profitable territory of more than $450 million. This also comes on a budget of only $100 million, meaning Venom: The Last Dance has more than quadrupled its price tag, helping Sony recuperate the losses it achieved with Morbius and Madame Web, both of which were considerable box office flops.

Venom: The Last Dance’s recent box office success is even more impressive, factoring in the recent premieres of Wicked and Gladiator 2, which have easily claimed the top two spots at the box office. Wicked opened to a sizeable total of $112 million at the domestic box office, while Gladiator 2 saw less-than-stellar returns, earning only $55 million during its first weekend in theaters in the United States. Venom: The Last Dance has also fought off a movie with two leads who are no strangers to superhero movies in Red One, which features Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in leading roles, the former recently starred in Black Adam, and the latter is famous for his role as Captain America in the MCU. Another major competitor in Moana 2 will also certainly make things tougher for Venom: The Last Dance.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Will Be Much Less Successful Than Its Predecessors

Venom: The Last Dance will conclude its theatrical run with at least $300 million in profit for Sony Pictures, but it will still be a less profitable endeavor than both of the movies in the trilogy to come before it. The first Venom earned a whopping $856 million at the worldwide box office on a $100 million budget, while the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, fell to $501 million but also produced on the same $100 million budget. Keeping a budget steady for three movies in a trilogy is almost an impossible feat, but even more impressive considering all three movies have more than quadrupled their price tag.

