Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance is taking advantage of an empty playing field at the box office this weekend. The superhero movie has a mostly clear path until the double whammy of Wicked and Gladiator II later this month and would hope to rebuild some momentum after a slow start. Venom: The Last Dance grossed around $26 million in its second weekend of release, signaling a resurgence and taking its running domestic total past the $90 million mark. The third installment in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off franchise, Venom: The Last Dance, delivered the weakest opening of the trilogy and is relying mainly on overseas revenue to course-correct.

While it topped the box office for the second time in a row, it’s trailing both its predecessors by a considerable margin. Released in 2018, the first Venom generated over $850 million worldwide, thanks mainly to a humongous performance in China. And despite not having secured a release in the Middle Kingdom three years later, Venom: Let There Be Carnage managed to generate over $500 million worldwide. Coincidentally, both the first and second films concluded their domestic runs with $213 million — a figure that might already be out of reach for the third installment, which can, fortunately, count on Chinese audiences to make up for the difference.

This week’s biggest new release, unfortunately, was a washout. A highly-anticipated reunion between the key forces behind 1994’s Forrest Gump, the drama Here generated only around $5 million in its first weekend, against a reported budget of $50 million. Here is directed by Robert Zemeckis, and stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the central roles. The high-concept drama, which spans decades, is presented via a static camera that doesn’t move or pan throughout the entire film. But despite the visual razzle-dazzle — Zemeckis also de-ages both his stars for significant portions of the movie — Here opened to poor reviews. It earned a B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences and currently sits at a “rotten” 36% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Terrifier 3' Passes a Key Milestone at the Domestic Box Office

While Here took the number five spot, it was a close fight for the number two position between the holdover releases Smile 2 and The Wild Robot. The horror sequel delivered a better-than-expected performance in its third weekend, grossing around $6.8 million and taking its running domestic total past the $50 million mark on the back of stellar reviews. The DreamWorks animated hit, on the other hand, grossed $7.6 million and took its running total to over $120 million in its sixth weekend of release.

The fourth spot was claimed by the surprisingly resilient drama-thriller Conclave. Directed by Edward Berger and starring Ralph Fiennes, the awards contender reported an exceptional hold in its second weekend, grossing around $5.3 million and taking its running total to around $15 million. Elsewhere, the horror hit Terrifier 3 passed the $50 million milestone domestically, while Sean Baker’s Anora expanded into over 200 theaters after a truly spectacular couple of weeks in a very limited release. In a rare occurrence, two Indian films — Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 — found spots in the top 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

6 10 Here (2024) Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, Here is an ambitious and innovative film that explores the lives of multiple families over generations, centered around a single location in New England. The film highlights themes of love, loss, and legacy as it spans centuries, capturing the essence of the human experience. Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Tom Hanks , Robin Wright , Paul Bettany , Kelly Reilly , Michelle Dockery Runtime 104 Minutes

