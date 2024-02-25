The Big Picture Juno Temple confirms filming for Venom 3 is wrapping up at the SAG Awards.

Kelly Marcel is directing Venom 3 , with Tom Hardy returning.

Venom series follows Eddie Brock's transformation by an alien symbiote, and Temple shared high praise for Hardy's performance.

Filming on Venom 3 is approaching an end, news that was confirmed last night by star Juno Temple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Ted Lasso actor, who joins the Venom series in this installment, was speaking with Variety on the SAG Awards red carpet, and told the publication about the "wonderful ride" working on the project had given her to date, adding that she was sure it would have an excellent result when it came to the finished product. Production had been postponed in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with filming resuming again in November. At that point, Sony pushed the release date of the movie from July 2024 to November of the same year.

Kelly Marcel has stepped up to direct after having penned the scripts for the previous installments of the film. Meanwhile, Temple is joined by star Tom Hardy, as well as fellow newcomers Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo. All three actors boarding the project at this stage have been cast in undisclosed roles.

“We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” Temple said. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

What Are the 'Venom' Movies About?

Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote named Venom. This symbiote grants him extraordinary powers, effectively turning him into the anti-hero Venom. For Temple, Hardy is the perfect actor to help embody the characters of both Eddie — perennially at the end of his tether — and Venom, with his chaotic personality. She said:

“His relationship to how he feels about Venom and Eddie together…its something that feels really close to his heart. It matters to him. I don’t know if anyone else could play Venom. That’s a tough pair of shoes to follow.”

Venom 3 comes on the heels of its predecessors' remarkable global box office achievements, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage raking in $502 million in 2021, and the original Venom film amassing $856 million in 2018. Marcel was the screenwriter for both of the initial films and has penned the script for the third installment along with her directorial duties.

Sony has set the release date for Venom 3 in theaters for November 8. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. The first Venom movie is available to stream on Disney+.

