Even as it exceeded expectations in its second weekend at the domestic box office, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance continued to rely on overseas audiences to save face. The superhero threequel had a rather soft debut last week but was surprisingly solid in international territories, especially the hit-or-miss China. In its second weekend of release, Venom: The Last Dance grossed a surprisingly strong $26 million domestically and another $68 million from overseas markets, pushing its cumulative global haul past a major milestone.

With $90 million domestically and $227 million from overseas markets, the film’s total global haul now stands at $317 million in around 10 days of release. Venom: The Last Dance is the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off franchise, which also includes the legendary bombs Morbius and Madame Web. Unlike those films, however, the Venom movies have always been embraced by audiences. Released in 2018, the first Venom grossed over $850 million worldwide. Nearly $300 million of its total haul came from China. The second installment, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, couldn’t secure a China release, but still ended up making over $500 million worldwide in 2021.

Combined, the three Venom movies have now grossed $1.6 billion worldwide, despite having received mostly mixed reviews. Directed by debutante Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance holds a “rotten” 39% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a franchise-low B- CinemaScore. By comparison, the first Venom holds a 30% RT rating, while the second one has a 57% score on the aggregator. Each of the three films was produced on reported budgets between $110 million and $120 million — roughly half of what Sony or other studios would normally spend on superhero tent poles.

Nobody Can Accuse Tom Hardy of Phoning It In with the 'Venom' Films