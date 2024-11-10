Now having completed two full weeks in theaters, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance isn’t merely staging a comeback domestically, but is continuing to draw crowds in international markets. This weekend, the film retained its number one crown stateside, while holding strong overseas. This solid performance helped Venom: The Last Dance approach another massive global box office milestone. The superhero film — it’s the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off franchise — is a day away from passing the $400 million milestone.

The film has made nearly $115 million domestically and $279 million in overseas markets, for a combined global total of $394 million. Of this total, over $80 million has come from China, where the Venom films have been exceptionally popular. The first Venom, released in 2018, generated nearly $300 million in the Middle Kingdom alone. The movie was a surprisingly solid blockbuster, grossing over $850 million worldwide. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was delayed significantly by the pandemic, but ended up grossing over $500 million worldwide in 2021. The crucial factor behind the difference in both films’ final haul was that Venom 2 didn’t secure a Chinese release.

All three films, however, are united by poor critical reception. None of them has been able to earn a “fresh” score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Venom 2 is the best-reviewed of the lot, with a 57% score, while the first Venom has the weakest RT rating: 30%. Directed by debutante Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance holds a 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Aidan Kelley praising the visuals and the action scenes, but criticizing the story as “completely flat.”

The Three 'Venom' Films Have Grossed Over $1.7 Billion Worldwide

The Venom franchise is the only successful aspect of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, which has been reeling from the back-to-back disasters of Morbius and Madame Web. Both earned a combined total of just over $250 million worldwide, on the back of truly toxic reviews and terrible fan reception. These films exist in the same universe as the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, although they don’t overlap with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It can get a little complicated, which is perhaps why audiences prefer these movies when they're largely standalone. Starring Tom Hardy in the dual central roles, which have sort of become career-defining at this point, Venom: The Last Dance is playing in theaters.

