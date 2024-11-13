Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance finished its third weekend of release on the cusp of passing a major global box office milestone. After less than 20 days in theaters worldwide, Venom: The Last Dance has earned for itself a membership into the $400 million club at the global box office. The movie had a rough start but appears to have made up for it thanks to little competition and a generally positive audience response. Purportedly the final installment of the trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance is directed by debutante Kelly Marcel and features Tom Hardy in the central role.

The movie has made around $120 million domestically, and another $280 million from overseas markets so far. Venom: The Last Dance had a series-low opening, but it shattered expectations by registering a solid hold in subsequent weekends. It also earned the distinction of becoming the first film of the trilogy to top the domestic box office thrice in a row. Venom: The Last Dance has also proven to be remarkably popular in China, where it has grossed over $80 million. This achievement is made all the more special when you recognize just how unpredictable the Chinese market has been for Hollywood fare in recent years.

But the first Venom set the stage for the character in the Middle Kingdom when it grossed nearly $300 million there in 2018. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom was a resounding hit, grossing over $850 million worldwide despite mostly negative reviews. A sequel, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, followed in 2021. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film didn’t secure a China release for a variety of reasons but still managed to generate over $500 million worldwide.

Sony Will Continue Its Shared Universe with 'Kraven the Hunter'

As things stand, Venom: The Last Dance has a strong chance of overtaking its predecessor globally. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, the movie earned mixed reviews from critics and currently stands at a “rotten” 41% critics score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But fan response has been far more positive; the film has an 81% audience score. In his review, Collider’s Aidan Kelley praised the film’s visuals, but described it as an “inconsistent mess.” Venom 2 remains the best-reviewed film of the trilogy, with a 57% RT score.

Sony launched the Venom trilogy with the hopes of starting its own shared franchise, modeled after the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the response has been lackluster, with films such as Morbius and Madame Web tanking not only commercially, but also with critics and viewers. The series will continue with the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film. You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

