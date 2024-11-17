After topping the charts for three weeks, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance took a tumble this weekend, thanks to the arrival of Amazon’s twice as expensive family entertainer Red One. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, Red One topped the domestic box office in its debut, sending Venom: The Last Dance to the number two spot for the first time in its successful run. And with the one-two punch of Gladiator II and Wicked lined up for next week, Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off film will be prepared to lose a massive chunk of theaters. Nonetheless, it’ll bow out with its head held high, after a box office performance that proves the character’s enduring popularity and validates Sony’s attempts at continuing its shared franchise of superhero movies despite major setbacks.

With $127 million domestically and another $308 million from overseas markets, Venom: The Last Dance has generated $436 million globally so far. A significant chunk of its revenue has come from China, where the movie has grossed nearly $100 million. By comparison, the first Venom, released in 2018, generated around $270 million in the Middle Kingdom. This was a greater haul than the $213 million that it made domestically. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the first Venom grossed a surprisingly robust $850 million worldwide, and successfully launched Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

A sequel was quickly green-lit, but the pandemic caused several delays in its release. Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossed over $500 million worldwide in 2021, despite not having secured a China release. It remains the best-reviewed film of the trilogy, with a nearly “fresh” 57% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the first Venom holds a 30% score, and Venom: The Last Dance appears to have settled at a not-bad 41% score. Audience reception for all three films has been noticeably more encouraging. Venom: The Last Dance holds an 81% audience score on RT.

Tom Hardy Has Become Synonymous With Venom

The movie serves as a culmination of the Venom trilogy, which has generated a combined total of $1.8 billion worldwide so far. It remains the only successful aspect of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which also includes duds such as Morbius and Madame Web. The poorly received films only grossed a combined total of around $260 million globally. The series will continue with the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in the lead role. Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Stephen Graham and others, Venom: The Last Dance is directed by debutante Kelly Marcel. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

