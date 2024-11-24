Now in its fifth weekend of release, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance passed what could be its final global box office milestone. And in doing so, it became the 10th-biggest hit of the year — no mean feat for a movie that was written off after its less-than-inspiring debut. Directed by debutante Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance features Tom Hardy in the titular role, returning for the third time after two blockbuster hits under his belt. While it’s still the lowest-grossing installment of the trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance isn’t too far off from overtaking its immediate predecessor.

With $133 million domestically and another $322 million from overseas markets, Venom: The Last Dance has now grossed over $456 million globally. This takes the movie past Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $451 million lifetime haul to become the 10th-biggest hit of 2024 at the global box office. The superhero spin-off would hope to last a few more days and add the $50 million needed to beat the lifetime haul of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but with Gladiator II and Wicked taking up the majority of the screens, this looks doubtful. The movie opened to mixed reviews and appears to have settled at a "rotten" 41% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Venom: The Last Dance defied expectations to become a bona fide hit in China, where it has grossed nearly $100 million. The second film, directed by Andy Serkis, couldn’t secure a release in the Middle Kingdom for a variety of reasons, such as post-pandemic paranoia, international sanctions, and China’s loyalty to its local industry. However, the first Venom movie was a resounding success in the Middle Kingdom, grossing around $270 million there in 2018. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the original Venom film grossed over $850 million globally, cementing the character as a worthy adversary to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Has Been Hit-or-Miss

Close

That being said, the two foes haven’t crossed paths, despite their films basically being set in the same universe. While Sony entered into an agreement with Disney to have Holland’s version of Spider-Man appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it continued to distribute solo films featuring the character. At the same time, it branched out by launching its own shared universe of superhero films, which includes the three Venom movies, as well as the legendary duds Morbius and Madame Web. Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off series will continue with the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film.

You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters, before it hits the digital market next month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets