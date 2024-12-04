The third of the Venom trilogy, The Last Dance, topped many of the box office charts ever since its debut in late October. Accumulating an enormous $468 million worldwide is certainly nothing to scoff at, although this current total does make the film the worst-performing of the series so far. In fact, the second installment, Let There Be Carnage, currently stands in the way of The Last Dance and its biggest achievement yet, namely entering the top 50 highest-grossing superhero movies of all time.

With The Last Dance in 52nd place, it is just Let There Be Carnage in 50th and 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that stands in its way of glory. However, that gap is fairly large, with about $30 million separating the movie and its older sibling. Given The Last Dance's latest weekend box office performance domestically failed to return a single day with over $1 million, the chance of catching up seems slim, especially when considering the current box office competition of Wicked, Gladiator II, and Moana 2.

Will 'Venom' Be 'The Last Dance' For Andy Serkis as Knull?

Featuring the likes of Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifan, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and, of course, Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy, Venom's Last Dance had plenty of eye-catching stars on its guest list. However, perhaps most intriguingly was the inclusion of the second installment, Let There Be Carnage's director, Andy Serkis as the King in Black, Knull. Despite only appearing briefly at the beginning of the film and during the mid-credit scene, Serkis' Knull made a huge impact on fans and one that had many speculating whether there's a future beyond The Last Dance for the big-budget franchise veteran's latest performance. Well, speaking with ScreenRant at FanExpo San Francisco, Serkis gave his opinion after admitting his inclusion was at the very last minute, saying:

"Well, that's also very interesting. I really, genuinely have no idea. It was very much, ‘Can you come in?’ It was quite last minute, actually. ‘Can you come in and do the voice for Knull?’ So, I came in and did it on the stage. Then there was talk of, ‘This could go on… He’s quite a big character,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know that.’ Well, let's see what happens, actually."

Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters now.

