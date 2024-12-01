Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance took a hit this weekend, as three massive new releases ate into its theatrical footprint. The superhero spin-off is now nearing the end of its run, and is poised to debut on PVOD platforms in a few days. It’ll do so with a respectable global box office haul under its belt — the lowest of the trilogy, but among the best of the year. Starring Tom Hardy in the central role, Venom: The Last Dance is directed by the debutante Kelly Marcel, and serves as the final installment of the trilogy. The movie is a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — a series of spin-offs tangentially sharing continuity with the Tom Holland Spider-Man films.

With $137 million domestically and another $330 million from overseas markets, Venom: The Last Dance has so far generated just under $470 million worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million — around half of what studios normally spend on superhero movies these days — the film had a bit of a tough start, but managed to find its legs over the next few weeks. It braved competition in the form of Gladiator II and Wicked last week, but was basically blown out of the water by the arrival of Moana 2 this week, as it lost over 800 domestic locations.

Venom: The Last Dance remains the lowest-grossing entry of the trilogy, which began in 2018 with the surprisingly robust Venom. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film defied poor reviews to emerge as a bona fide hit, grossing over $200 million domestically and more than $850 million worldwide. Of this total, nearly $300 million came from China alone. The film’s sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, couldn’t secure a China release, but ended up grossing over $500 million worldwide nonetheless. Incidentally, it concluded its domestic run with $213 million — exactly the same as the first film.

The 'Venom' Trilogy Has Grossed Over $1.8 Billion Worldwide

Venom: The Last Dance will likely finish its domestic run with under $150 million, and at the rate it’s going — it made around $3 million each domestically and overseas this weekend — it will struggle to hit the $500 million mark by the end of its run. The movie will debut on streaming platforms in early December. Like its predecessors, Venom: The Last Dance opened to mixed reviews, and appears to have settled at a 41% Rotten Tomatoes rating. But continuing franchise trends, it was warmly embraced by audiences, who awarded it an 81% rating on RT. Sony’s spin-off series will continue with Kraven the Hunter, which is set for release in December. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.