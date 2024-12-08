Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance is on its last legs at the box office, as it prepares for a second innings on digital streaming platforms this week. The superhero film dropped out of the top 10 of the domestic chart this weekend, generating just $675,000 from a little over 800 locations. The movie is still trailing both its predecessors, with little hope at this stage of passing them. That being said, it did fairly well in its theatrical run, which was boosted by an all-important China release and audience goodwill.

With a hair under $140 million domestically and another $333 million from overseas markets, Venom: The Last Dance has grossed around $472 million globally in a month and a half of release. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million — this is roughly half of what studios normally spend on superhero movies these days — Venom: The Last Dance couldn’t match up to either of its predecessors. Released in 2018, the first Venom grossed over $850 million worldwide, while its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, generated over $500 million globally in pandemic-era 2021.

Interestingly, the original Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, grossed around $270 million in China alone — this was the film’s biggest territory, ahead of even North America. Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 couldn’t secure a release in the Middle Kingdom, but despite that, it ended up crossing the half-billion mark worldwide. Venom 2 is also the trilogy’s best-reviewed installment, with a nearly “fresh” 57% score. By comparison, the first Venom has a 29% RT rating, while Venom: The Last Dance appears to have settled at a 41% score. All three films were generally more popular with audiences than with the critics.

Directed by debutante Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance features a returning Tom Hardy in the dual central roles of journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. The three films have grossed a combined total of over $1.8 billion worldwide, emerging as the only successful installments in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — a series of spin-off movies that share continuity with the Tom Holland Spidey films. The franchise, which also includes the critical and commercial duds Morbius and Madame Web, will continue with the upcoming Kraven the Hunter.

Venom: The Last Dance will debut on digital this week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

