While she may be most known for her role as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso, Juno Temple is also starring in a new movie that has taken her career box office total to new heights. Temple stars as Dr. Teddy Paine in Venom: The Last Dance, which opened to $51 million domestically and $124 million internationally for a worldwide box office total of exactly $175 million. This sizable haul has moved Temple's box office total over the $2 billion mark, currently standing at $2.08 billion. Much of this comes from her roles in Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, where she plays Thistlewit. The box office total of both Maleficent films combined for nearly $1.25 billion, more than half of her total $2 billion box office haul.

Temple is one of the many new additions to the Venom franchise to make their debut in the third and final film of the trilogy. Chiwetel Ejiofor, best known for playing Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was also tapped for a role in the film; he plays Strickland, the leader of a group of mercenaries trying to hunt down and capture/kill Eddie Brock and his symbiote companion. Rhys Ifans, who also worked with Marvel in the past portraying Dr. Curt Connors/The Lizard in Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man, also stars in Venom: The Last Dance as Martin, an easygoing traveler searching for the truth about Area 51. Sony did bring back several stars for Venom 3, including Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan, and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen.

Critics and Audiences Are Divided on ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

Similar to the previous films in the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance's reception has been much stronger among general audiences than with critics. The film currently sits at a "rotten" 37% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but a much higher 80% rating from general audiences. This is remarkably similar to the first Venom (2018), which stands at a 30% rating from critics and an 80% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second film in the trilogy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, earned higher scores of 54% from critics and 84% from general audiences on the aggregate site.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters everywhere.

