The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance once again hammers home the fact that the stakes have grown absolutely apocalyptic for Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote. How apocalyptic? Venom's home planet, Klyntar, is literally coming to Earth — and Knull, the self-proclaimed "God of the Symbiotes," is coming with it. Knull is a fairly recent Venom foe, having only come to life in 2018 during Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman's tenure on the Venom ongoing title. But in the process, the creative team forged an antagonist that upended everything Marvel fans thought they knew about Venom, and could provide The Last Dance with the kind of high-stakes conflict that could be a great way to close out the Venom trilogy.

Knull Is the Ultimate Antagonist of Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman’s ‘Venom’ Saga

In Venom #3, Eddie Brock and Miles Morales battle a massive symbiote dragon, and Knull ensnares them, carrying them up into space. The following issue has Knull recounting his origin, and the origin of symbiotes, to the duo. Before the creation of life, he ruled over a kingdom of incorporeal darkness until the godlike beings known as the Celestials brought the spark of light and life into the universe. Enraged, Knull took a physical form and beheaded a Celestial, sparking a war. One battle left him stranded on Earth until he realized he could forge other symbiotes to control living beings, even forming symbiote dragons. Eventually, after bonding with their hosts, the symbiotes turned on Knull and imprisoned him by using their bodies, creating the planet Klyntar (which in the Symbiote language means "cage").

Eddie seemingly defeated Knull by locking him in a massive blast furnace, nearly killing himself in the process...but that wasn't the last he heard of the King in Black. A cult that worshiped Knull bound a piece of a symbiote dragon to the carcass of Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Carnage began hunting anyone who had ever connected with a symbiote, intending to absorb their "codices" — the amounts of symbiotes left behind in a host's system — to relink Knull to the symbiote hive mind and set him free. Venom seemingly killed Carnage, but the act set Knull free, leading to the King in Black miniseries from Cates and Stegman. Knull once again comes to Earth, leading the whole of the Marvel Universe to battle his forces (and the heroes he infected with his presence). Finally, Venom, empowered by a cosmic power, battled Knull and threw him into the heart of the sun, becoming the new King in Black.

Knull’s Influence Stretches Across the Entire Marvel Universe

From his introduction to his final fight against Venom, Knull's shadow has been revealed to touch other characters in the Marvel Universe. Chief among them is Thor; the God of Thunder's lightning severely wounded one of Knull's symbiote dragons when it first came to Earth, and the first symbiote the King in Black ever forged would become All-Black the Necrosword, the weapon that Gorr the God Butcher uses to slay deities in Thor: Love and Thunder. The severed head of the first Celestial he killed would become Knowhere, the base of operations for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Silver Surfer: Black by Donny Cates and Tradd Moore hurled Norrin Radd out of time and space to duel Knull at the height of his powers, and even then the Sentinel of the Spaceways barely won.

The biggest connection, however, involves a source of power that turns out to be Knull's opposite: the Enigma Force. The Enigma Force often binds itself to worthy champions, giving them the title of "Captain Universe" and basically serving as a "light" symbiote. Peter Parker and Miles Morales both bonded with the Enigma Force, as did Eddie Brock when he was near-death; its power is what allowed Brock to finally beat Knull. Venom: The Last Dance probably won't get into all of this history due to Sony solely holding rights to Spider-Man and his related characters, but it still hints that Knull will be every bit the threat that he was in the comics. It also serves as the perfect cap to the Venom trilogy — Eddie's fought a serial killer and even been to another universe, so why not top it all off by fighting a god?

Venom: The Last Dance premieres in theaters on October 25, 2024. Previous entries in the Venom franchise are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

